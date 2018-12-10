Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage versus Devils

Jones will be in net for Monday's game against New Jersey.

Jones has had an up and down season in 2018-19, posting an 11-7-3 record in 21 starts, as well as a 2.91 GAA and .900 save percentage. The Sharks' netminder keeps following up a good start with a bad one, unable to string together multiple good performances in a row. Fortunately, Monday's matchup has Jones facing the Devils who have just one win in their last eight games. Start the 28-year-old with confidence.