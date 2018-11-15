Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage versus Leafs

Jones will protect the net at home versus Toronto on Thursday.

After a tough start to the season, Jones has just one regulation loss (an 8-1-1 record) in his last two outings. The wins can be deceiving, however, considering the netminder has given up three or more goals in all but one of his previous eight appearances for a 3.10 GAA and has been bailed out by his offense. While it may be without Auston Matthews (shoulder), Toronto is still scoring 3.50 goals per game (tied for second highest in the league).