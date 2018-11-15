Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage versus Leafs
Jones will protect the net at home versus Toronto on Thursday.
After a tough start to the season, Jones has just one regulation loss (an 8-1-1 record) in his last two outings. The wins can be deceiving, however, considering the netminder has given up three or more goals in all but one of his previous eight appearances for a 3.10 GAA and has been bailed out by his offense. While it may be without Auston Matthews (shoulder), Toronto is still scoring 3.50 goals per game (tied for second highest in the league).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...