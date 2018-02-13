Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending goal Tuesday

Jones will be the starting goalkeeper for Tuesday night's contest against the Coyotes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones has mostly looked sharp lately, accumulating a .923 save percentage and 2.30 GAA over his last six starts, but has only managed to come away with two wins over that span. Thus, it's difficult to project how he'll fare against an Arizona squad that has scored 16 goals over its last four games, especially considering the fact that Jones was pulled in his last start against the Coyotes after giving up three goals early.