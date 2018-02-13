Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending goal Tuesday
Jones will be the starting goalkeeper for Tuesday night's contest against the Coyotes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones has mostly looked sharp lately, accumulating a .923 save percentage and 2.30 GAA over his last six starts, but has only managed to come away with two wins over that span. Thus, it's difficult to project how he'll fare against an Arizona squad that has scored 16 goals over its last four games, especially considering the fact that Jones was pulled in his last start against the Coyotes after giving up three goals early.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Grabs shootout win•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Sunday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up four in loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Seeking revenge against Golden Knights•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Outdueled in loss to Avalanche•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...