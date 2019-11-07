Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending net Thursday
Jones will take the home cage Thursday against the Wild, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones has hit a rough patch in the crease over his last three starts, posting a 4.55 GAA and an .854 save percentage to go 0-3-0 in those contests. He should have a decent chance to get back into the win column Thursday against a Wild club averaging just 1.80 goals per game over 10 road tilts.
