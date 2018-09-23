Sharks' Martin Jones: Done in by Vegas rally

Jones saved 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

This was a wild game, which was to be expected given all of the potent offensive weapons on each team. Jones allowed shootout goals to Alex Tuch and blue-line prospect Erik Brannstrom in the shootout frame. Jones squandered a 3-1 lead in this one, but there's no way this performance will affect his standing as Team Teal's top netminder entering the 2018-19 season -- he's locked into that role, with Aaron Dell playing second fiddle.