Sharks' Martin Jones: Done in by Vegas rally
Jones saved 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
This was a wild game, which was to be expected given all of the potent offensive weapons on each team. Jones allowed shootout goals to Alex Tuch and blue-line prospect Erik Brannstrom in the shootout frame. Jones squandered a 3-1 lead in this one, but there's no way this performance will affect his standing as Team Teal's top netminder entering the 2018-19 season -- he's locked into that role, with Aaron Dell playing second fiddle.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...