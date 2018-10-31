Sharks' Martin Jones: Drops game in shootout

Jones allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

The Rangers broke Jones' four-game winning streak, but it was still a valiant effort. It's been a bumpy year for Jones, especially considering the Stanley Cup expectations, as he now has a .902 save percentage through nine starts. However, the offensive support has boosted him to a 6-3-0 record.

