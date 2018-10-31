Sharks' Martin Jones: Drops game in shootout
Jones allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.
The Rangers broke Jones' four-game winning streak, but it was still a valiant effort. It's been a bumpy year for Jones, especially considering the Stanley Cup expectations, as he now has a .902 save percentage through nine starts. However, the offensive support has boosted him to a 6-3-0 record.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Bailed out by Meier on Sunday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Hoping to silence Ducks in road start•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Allows four in road win•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Backstops Sharks to home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.