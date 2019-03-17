Sharks' Martin Jones: Drops second straight result

Jones let in three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

The Predators have been a trouble team for Jones, and they lived up to that status in Saturday's contest. Jones' record drops to 34-14-5 with a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He's still a decent fantasy play given the lofty win count, but his play has been inconsistent throughout much of the season, and his ratios are the worst of his career.