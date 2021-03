Jones surrendered five goals on 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Jones entered Friday on a hot run, but that ended in this contest. The 31-year-old goalie dropped to 10-7-2 with a 3.32 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 20 games. Fantasy managers know not to expect too much from Jones, so Friday's poor outing shouldn't come as a surprise. Devan Dubnyk will likely handle the crease in Saturday's rematch with the Coyotes.