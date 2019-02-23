Sharks' Martin Jones: Earns Saturday's start

Jones will defend the net against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones came up huge in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, stonewalling the Penguins on all of their 26 shots. He's allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last four road starts, posting a 1.48 GAA and .949 save percentage, and will look to extend that stretch against a Blue Jackets squad reinforced up front by the addition of star pivot Matt Duchene.