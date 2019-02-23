Sharks' Martin Jones: Earns Saturday's start
Jones will defend the net against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones came up huge in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, stonewalling the Penguins on all of their 26 shots. He's allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last four road starts, posting a 1.48 GAA and .949 save percentage, and will look to extend that stretch against a Blue Jackets squad reinforced up front by the addition of star pivot Matt Duchene.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...