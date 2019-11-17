Sharks' Martin Jones: Earns shootout win
Jones allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings on Saturday.
Jones was busier than his Red Wings counterpart Jimmy Howard, but the 29-year-old was up to the task. Jones stopped all three shootout attempts as well. He's won six straight starts, with an 8-7-1 record, a 3.23 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 17 appearances overall. The ratios are still ugly, but results are results -- and Jones is getting on the right side of a lot of those lately. He's likely to be more challenged Tuesday against the Oilers if he gets a seventh consecutive starting nod.
