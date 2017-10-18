Sharks' Martin Jones: Earns victory over Montreal with 28-save showing
Jones stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's win over Montreal.
Jones has turned in consecutive victories after a rough start to the season. The workhorse has a .895 save percentage on the year, but that isn't reflective of his strong play in his two most recent starts. Backup Aaron Dell appears ready for some playing time, but Jones' track record speaks for itself. The 27-year-old is a fantasy asset and will see another heavy workload this time around. Dell should see a fair amount of action, but Jones is in the prime of his career and a must-own fantasy goaltender.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...