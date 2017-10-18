Jones stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's win over Montreal.

Jones has turned in consecutive victories after a rough start to the season. The workhorse has a .895 save percentage on the year, but that isn't reflective of his strong play in his two most recent starts. Backup Aaron Dell appears ready for some playing time, but Jones' track record speaks for itself. The 27-year-old is a fantasy asset and will see another heavy workload this time around. Dell should see a fair amount of action, but Jones is in the prime of his career and a must-own fantasy goaltender.