Sharks' Martin Jones: Earns win over Flyers
Jones stopped 22 of 25 shots Saturday, earning a 4-3 win over Philadelphia.
This wasn't one of Jones' better performances, and that's now four games in a row where he's conceded three goals or more. Doing so against Nashville is forgivable, but the Rangers and Anaheim aren't exactly known for finding the net on a regular basis and Philadelphia isn't a great scoring team either. With an upcoming week that includes Dallas, St. Louis and Calgary, it's hard to have a wealth of confidence in Jones for the Sharks' next few games. If you have another solid option, it might be a good idea to bench Jones for a week.
