Sharks' Martin Jones: Emerges with win in goalie duel
Jones stopped 24 of 25 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Predators on Saturday.
Jones and Juuse Saros -- a pair of goalies with save percentages under .900 -- combined to allow just two goals on 57 shots in the contest. Jones continued to shine, stopping seven shootout attempts before Timo Meier converted to give the Sharks a win. The 29-year-old goalie improved to 5-7-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 14 appearances. Jones is actually on a bit of a hot run, with eight goals allowed during a three-game winning streak.
