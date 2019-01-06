Sharks' Martin Jones: Ends Lightning point streak

Jones made 17 saves on 19 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.

The 28-year-old left briefly after giving up a second goal in the second period, but he returned a minute later. This is the fourth time in five games where Jones has posted a save percentage below .905, but during that stretch, he is 4-0-1. That's how the entire season has been. Jones has a poor save percentage and GAA, but he is valuable to owners in the wins department. He is 18-8-4 with an .897 save percentage and 2.88 GAA.