Sharks' Martin Jones: Escapes DC with ugly win
Jones stopped 33 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.
While there's no sugar-coating a six-spot, Jones did stand tall after the Caps took a 6-4 lead early in the third period, giving the Sharks a chance to mount a comeback. There's little to like about the netminder's current form, however -- Jones has given up at least five goals in three straight starts, leaving him with a 2,98 GAA and .895 save percentage on the season, by far the worst numbers of his career.
