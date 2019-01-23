Sharks' Martin Jones: Escapes DC with ugly win

Jones stopped 33 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.

While there's no sugar-coating a six-spot, Jones did stand tall after the Caps took a 6-4 lead early in the third period, giving the Sharks a chance to mount a comeback. There's little to like about the netminder's current form, however -- Jones has given up at least five goals in three straight starts, leaving him with a 2,98 GAA and .895 save percentage on the season, by far the worst numbers of his career.