Sharks' Martin Jones: Exits in third period
Jones was pulled after making 27 saves on 31 shots in a 5-3 loss in Game 5 to Vegas on Friday.
The Sharks came back to life with three late goals after Jones was pulled for Aaron Dell, but it was too little, too late after Jones failed to crack .900 in save percentage for the fourth time in five games against the Golden Knights. Other than Game 4, Jones hasn't held Vegas below three goals in a game in this series, and it's likely wise to look elsewhere if you can for goaltending help in Game 6. Jones doesn't seem to be able to find an answer for the high-flying Golden Knights attack.
