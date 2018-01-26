Sharks' Martin Jones: Expected to return after break
Jones (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve Friday but should be ready to play after the All-Star break, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones has sat out the last four games with this mystery ailment, but he's eyeing a return for a Jan. 30 matchup with the Penguins. The 27-year-old backstop has performed respectably this season, posting a 14-11-4 record, .910 save percentage and 2.68 GAA.
