Sharks' Martin Jones: Extinguishes Flames for road win

Jones made 36 saves in Thursday's 5-2 road win in Calgary.

Dating back to Dec. 27, Jones has lost only twice in 14 appearances, going 12-2-0 over that span. He's allowed two goals in each of his last three starts and Thursday's win moves his season record to 26-10-4 with a 2.90 GAA and .899 save percentage. We suspect Jones will start in goal Saturday against host Edmonton, but it would be wise to wait for official confirmation on the matter.

