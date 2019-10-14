Sharks' Martin Jones: Faces plenty of rubber in win
Jones stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
It was easily the goalie's best performance of the young season, as only Elias Lindholm put a puck past him. Jones had allowed four goals and taken a loss in each of his three previous starts this season. He'll look to build on this successful game against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.