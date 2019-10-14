Sharks' Martin Jones: Faces plenty of rubber in win

Jones stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

It was easily the goalie's best performance of the young season, as only Elias Lindholm put a puck past him. Jones had allowed four goals and taken a loss in each of his three previous starts this season. He'll look to build on this successful game against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

