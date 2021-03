Jones will guard the home goal during Wednesday's clash with Colorado, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones had one of his better games of the year in his last start Monday against the Avs, stopping 33 of 35 shots en route to a blowout 6-2 victory. He'll attempt to secure his eighth win of the season in a rematch with the same Colorado club that will be without two of its top defenders in Cale Makar (upper body) and Bowen Byram (upper body).