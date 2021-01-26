Jones will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road clash with Colorado, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Wild, surrendering three goals on 29 shots, but he was still able to come away with his third win of the campaign thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up a third straight victory in a matchup with an underperforming Avalanche team that's lost two of its last three games.