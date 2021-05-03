Jones will guard the home net Monday against the Avalanche, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Jones gave up just two goals on 35 shots in Friday's loss to Colorado but got no support from his teammates, who were shut out by Philipp Grubauer. Colorado's league-best offense (3.49 goals per game) will make it difficult for Jones to match Friday's effort, and his unimpressive ratios (3.22 GAA, .898 save percentage) are in danger of eroding further in this difficult matchup.
