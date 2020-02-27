Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Devils

Jones will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus New Jersey, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Jones wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Islanders, surrendering three goals on 25 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 30-year-old netminder will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a Devils squad that's only averaging 2.43 goals per game on the road this campaign, 25th in the NHL.