Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Florida on Monday

Jones will be in net Monday against the Panthers, Doug Plagens of the Florida Panthers' Radio Network reports.

Jones is coming off a loss in his last start, the first time the Sharks' netminder had dropped a decision in 2019. Since Dec. 27, Jones has posted an 8-1-0 record, and the 29-year-old backstop will be hoping to add to Florida's recent woes, as the Panthers have won just three times in their last 10 games.