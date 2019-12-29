Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Flyers on Saturday
Jones will start in goal for Saturday night's contest against Philadelphia, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones hasn't won since Nov. 30. With an 0-6-0 record in his previous six starts, combined with a 4.35 GAA and .858 save percentage, Jones is practically unplayable in fantasy at the moment. The Flyers have won four straight games and scored a total of 20 goals in those victories, so best to avoid Jones in this matchup.
