Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing former club
Jones will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Kings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones is 7-3-2 with a 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage against his former employer -- that's a solid track record. His understudy, Aaron Dell, owns the best rate stats (1.94 GAA, .935 save percentage) in the entire league, but Jones is in a contract year -- he'll be an unrestricted free agent in July -- and continues to impress between the pipes for a Sharks team that is currently in third place within the Pacific Division.
