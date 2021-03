Jones will guard the home cage during Wednesday's matchup with LA, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones has been razor sharp recently, going 2-0-1 while posting an exceptional 0.97 GAA and .971 save percentage through his last three starts. He'll attempt to secure his 10th win of the season in a home matchup with a Kings club that's 7-8-2 on the road this year.