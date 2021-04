Jones will guard the home cage during Friday's matchup with LA, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Anaheim, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. The 31-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and earn his 15th win of the season in a home game versus a Kings club that's lost three of its last four games.