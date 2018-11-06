Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Minnesota
Jones will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Wild, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Philadelphia, surrendering three goals on 25 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his sixth victory of the campaign. The 28-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a tough home matchup with a hot Wild team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Earns win over Flyers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal against Flyers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Drops game in shootout•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Bailed out by Meier on Sunday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Hoping to silence Ducks in road start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...