Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Minnesota

Jones will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Wild, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Philadelphia, surrendering three goals on 25 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his sixth victory of the campaign. The 28-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a tough home matchup with a hot Wild team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.