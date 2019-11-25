Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing off against Kings
Jones will protect the road twine for Monday's game against the Kings, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
It takes a special amount of luck to play as poorly as Jones has in November and still generate wins. Jones has an .888 save percentage over nine starts during the month, but he has a 7-2-0 record thanks to an average of 3.67 goals of offensive support per game. Still, it's tough to shy away from a goalie winning like this for fantasy purposes, especially against the Kings, who rank 28th in the league with 2.61 scores per contest and 29th with a 12.0 power-play percentage.
