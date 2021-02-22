Jones will protect the home goal in Monday's game versus the Wild, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones was quite impressive in his last two starts, recording a .932 save percentage and a 1-0-1 record. Those efforts were preceded by a shaky start to the season, where Jones recorded an .867 save percentage and a 5-4-0 record. Despite the inconsistencies, he's draws a decent matchup Monday. The Wild are still a defensive team, and they've averaged just 2.77 goals per game this year (21st in the league).