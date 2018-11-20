Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Oilers
Jones will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against Edmonton, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones was shaky in his last start, surrendering five goals on 34 shots en route to a 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The 28-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 10th victory of the season in a home matchup with an Oilers team that's averaging 3.45 goals per game on the road this campaign, 10th in the NHL.
