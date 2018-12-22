Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing old team Saturday

Jones will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Kings.

Jones had a forgettable performance against the Jets on Thursday, as he coughed up four goals on 24 shots at home, but Sharks coach Peter DeBoer must be confident that the B.C. native can get back on track against his former team. After all, the Kings are last in the league in scoring at 2.23 goals per game.

