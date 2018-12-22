Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing old team Saturday
Jones will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Kings.
Jones had a forgettable performance against the Jets on Thursday, as he coughed up four goals on 24 shots at home, but Sharks coach Peter DeBoer must be confident that the B.C. native can get back on track against his former team. After all, the Kings are last in the league in scoring at 2.23 goals per game.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Can't contain Jets•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to stay hot against Jets•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Posts first shutout of 2018-19•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Short leash in latest outing•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling the crease Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...