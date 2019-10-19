Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Sabres on Saturday

Jones will start Saturday's game against the Sabres, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

This would have been a favorable matchup in years past, but Buffalo's franchise appears to have turned a corner with a 6-1-1 start to the season. Meanwhile, Jones is 2-3-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .902 save percentage.

