Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Sabres on Saturday
Jones will start Saturday's game against the Sabres, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
This would have been a favorable matchup in years past, but Buffalo's franchise appears to have turned a corner with a 6-1-1 start to the season. Meanwhile, Jones is 2-3-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .902 save percentage.
