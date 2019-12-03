Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Washington

Jones will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home clash with the Capitals, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Jones has been seemingly unbeatable recently, stringing together four straight wins while posting an admirable 1.72 GAA and .942 save percentage. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to keep rolling in an unfavorable home matchup with a Washington club that's gone 11-2-1 on the road this year.