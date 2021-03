Jones will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home matchup with Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Jones was a little shaky in his last start Monday against the Wild, surrendering three goals on 25 shots, but he was still able to secure his 11th win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 31-year-old netminder will try to pick up a second straight victory in a rematch with the same Minnesota squad Wednesday.