Sharks' Martin Jones: Falls to Pens in Tuesday's return
Jones stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
It wasn't an auspicious return to action for Jones, who had missed the previous four games with an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old now has a poor .881 save percentage in January, but Aaron Dell didn't do much in his absence to put Jones' starting job in jeopardy.
