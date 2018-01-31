Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Falls to Pens in Tuesday's return

Jones stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

It wasn't an auspicious return to action for Jones, who had missed the previous four games with an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old now has a poor .881 save percentage in January, but Aaron Dell didn't do much in his absence to put Jones' starting job in jeopardy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories