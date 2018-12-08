Sharks' Martin Jones: Falls to Stars
Jones stopped 27 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-2 road loss to the Stars.
After a couple of strong performances, Jones took another step backwards. The 28-year-old has given up at least three goals in six of his last eight starts and 12 of his last 15, saddling him with a mediocre 2.91 GAA and .900 save percentage on the season.
