Sharks' Martin Jones: Falls to Stars

Jones stopped 27 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-2 road loss to the Stars.

After a couple of strong performances, Jones took another step backwards. The 28-year-old has given up at least three goals in six of his last eight starts and 12 of his last 15, saddling him with a mediocre 2.91 GAA and .900 save percentage on the season.

