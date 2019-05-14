Sharks' Martin Jones: Falters in Game 2 loss

Jones allowed four goals on 25 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blues in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Jones was unable to come up with big saves against the Blues, resulting in the series being tied at one game apiece after Monday. Chalk it up as a bad game for the 29-year-old, who will have a chance for redemption in St. Louis on Wednesday.

