Jones allowed five goals on 31 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Jones needed to make a one-goal lead stick over the last 11 minutes of the game, but he couldn't pull it off. Nazem Kadri tallied with 3:39 left in regulation and Andre Burakovsky sealed the Avalanche's comeback 41 seconds into overtime. The 31-year-old Jones hasn't won since April 9 -- he's 0-5-2 in eight appearances since his last victory. For the season, the veteran goalie has a 15-13-4 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 34 games. He's lost work to Josef Korenar lately, and that trend could continue as the Sharks were eliminated from playoff contention with Monday's defeat.