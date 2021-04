Jones allowed two goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Jones was perfect through two periods, and while he gave up a pair in the third, he was able to hang on for the win. The 31-year-old goalie has won four of his last five games. He's up to 12-7-2 with a 3.23 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 22 outings. The Sharks travel to LA for a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, which likely means Jones and Devan Dubnyk will split the next two games.