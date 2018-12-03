Sharks' Martin Jones: Finally bags win

Jones allowed only one of 40 shots to evade him Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Jones was making back-to-back starts Sunday and unlike his counterpart, Carey Price, the 28-year-old Jones rewarded his team's decision with a 39-save win. The victory put an end to San Jose's four-game losing skid but was just his first win in Jones' last five starts. The netminder's record moves to 10-6-3 with a 3.00 GAA and .894 save percentage. Now, it remains to be seen how San Jose will manage its crease workload this week with games Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. That said, barring injury expect Jones to start two of the three contests.