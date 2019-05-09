Sharks' Martin Jones: Finishes off Avalanche

Jones stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Jones wasn't spectacular in this contest, but he got enough support to make it stand for the 4-3 series win to eliminate the Avalanche. He allowed 16 goals in the seven-game series, good for a 2.29 GAA and a .916 save percentage in the round. Jones next faces the Blues in the Western Conference finals.