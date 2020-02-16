Sharks' Martin Jones: First win in 2020
Jones made 39 saves in a 2-0 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
It was his first win of 2020 -- Jones last won Dec. 28 against Philly. He's now 14-17-2 this season. He's lost the starter's gig to Aaron Dell, but the win is still nice to see. It will take a lot more than this to get us to trust him again, though.
