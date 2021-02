Jones and the Sharks' game against the Golden Knights on Thursday has been postponed following the news that an unnamed San Jose player entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday.

Jones will have to wait for Saturday's game versus St. Louis for his next potential opportunity to start in goal. He hasn't been great thus far this season, having registered a 6-5-1 record while posting a sub-par 3.39 GAA and .877 save percentage in 12 appearances.