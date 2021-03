Jones turned aside 22 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Jones wasn't great during a back-and-forth game, but he stopped six of eight shootout attempts before Erik Karlsson lifted the Sharks to victory. Monday was Jones' third win in his last four games. The 31-year-old improved to 11-7-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 21 games. He's the hot hand for the Sharks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Jones in goal again Wednesday versus the Wild.