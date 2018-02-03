Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets best of Blue Jackets

Jones set aside 28 of 29 shots to pull of a 3-1 road win over the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Jones finally got the monkey off his back by earning his first win since Jan. 15 -- a span of four starts. Team Teal has a capable No. 2 goalie in Aaron Dell -- he's 12-4-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .917 save percentage -- but head coach Peter DeBoer seems to have plenty of confidence in the starting goalie, even when he's mired in a cold stretch. The Sharks next go to work Sunday for a matinee against host Carolina.