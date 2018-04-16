Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets Game 3 start
Jones will tend the twine for Monday's Game 3 against Anaheim, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
After stumbling to the regular season finish line by going 1-4-0 with a 3.70 GAA and .874 save percentage in his last five games, Jones was seemingly able to flip a switch once the playoffs began. The 28-year-old netminder led the Sharks to a 2-0 series lead over the Ducks while allowing just two goals on 55 shots. For Game 3, Jones and the Sharks will return to San Jose, where Jones allowed 2.39 goals per game and posted a 19-10-2 record during the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...