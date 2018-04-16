Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets Game 3 start

Jones will tend the twine for Monday's Game 3 against Anaheim, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

After stumbling to the regular season finish line by going 1-4-0 with a 3.70 GAA and .874 save percentage in his last five games, Jones was seemingly able to flip a switch once the playoffs began. The 28-year-old netminder led the Sharks to a 2-0 series lead over the Ducks while allowing just two goals on 55 shots. For Game 3, Jones and the Sharks will return to San Jose, where Jones allowed 2.39 goals per game and posted a 19-10-2 record during the 2017-18 campaign.