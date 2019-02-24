Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets hook against Jackets
Jones allowed four goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell midway through the third period during Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
While he didn't have much chance on the first three tallies, the goal that chased Jones from the game was a fairly soft one right through his five-hole. It's only his second regulation loss in February, and the 29-year-old still boasts a 6-2-1 record with a 2.69 GAA and .906 save percentage on the month.
