Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets hook against Jackets

Jones allowed four goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell midway through the third period during Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

While he didn't have much chance on the first three tallies, the goal that chased Jones from the game was a fairly soft one right through his five-hole. It's only his second regulation loss in February, and the 29-year-old still boasts a 6-2-1 record with a 2.69 GAA and .906 save percentage on the month.