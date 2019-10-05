Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets hook Friday
Jones allowed four goals on 23 shots in two periods before being replaced by Aaron Dell in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Jones got stuck with the loss, as the Sharks were unable to cover his deficit in a feisty third period. Jones owns a 4.80 GAA and an .862 save percentage in his two appearances. The 29-year-old goalie will likely be happy to get away from the Golden Knights for awhile. It's likely Jones will watch Saturday's contest versus the Ducks from the bench.
