Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets hook Friday

Jones allowed four goals on 23 shots in two periods before being replaced by Aaron Dell in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Jones got stuck with the loss, as the Sharks were unable to cover his deficit in a feisty third period. Jones owns a 4.80 GAA and an .862 save percentage in his two appearances. The 29-year-old goalie will likely be happy to get away from the Golden Knights for awhile. It's likely Jones will watch Saturday's contest versus the Ducks from the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories